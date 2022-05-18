Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,551 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,908 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.