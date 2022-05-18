Richard W. Pascoe Purchases 5,000 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KMPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 851,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,438. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

