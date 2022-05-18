RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,404. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.41.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

