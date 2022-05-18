Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $694,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 310,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter.

ITB traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,845 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

