Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. 375,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

