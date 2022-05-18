Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.80 ($1.56).

LON RR opened at GBX 81.21 ($1.00) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.87 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($13,959.54). Also, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($217,988.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,850.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

