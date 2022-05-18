Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $416.47

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $416.47 and last traded at $416.86, with a volume of 7381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.76.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.78.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

