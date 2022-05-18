RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.90 million. RPC reported sales of $188.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RES traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.51. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

