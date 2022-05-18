Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Tops $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,614.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00641727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00478226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033157 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.11 or 1.65069260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

