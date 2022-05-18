RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

RXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

RXST traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

