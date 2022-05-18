SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.50) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SFQ stock opened at €7.82 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a one year high of €14.20 ($14.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $354.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.37.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

