Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

