Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($307.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €229.47 ($239.03).

VOW3 opened at €145.92 ($152.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of €150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €170.13. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($255.68).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

