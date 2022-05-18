Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $718,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,289. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

