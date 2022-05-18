Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 28.86% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,160,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 853,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,658,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $64.15.
