Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. Approximately 33,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.
Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)
Featured Stories
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.