Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

