scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.43.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

