Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,228 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

