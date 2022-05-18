SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 172,186 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $450.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

