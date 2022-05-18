SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading 4.4% Higher

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.
About SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEMAFO (SEMFF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SEMAFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMAFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.