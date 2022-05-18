Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.90.
SRE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,924. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $258,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
