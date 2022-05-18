Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $34.40 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

