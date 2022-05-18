ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.88 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report sales of $118.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.75 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $104.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $483.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of SFBS traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,784. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,656 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

