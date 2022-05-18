Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

