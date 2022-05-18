Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,397.50 ($29.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,397.50 ($29.55). The firm has a market cap of £180.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,131.57.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.05) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.20) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.86).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

