Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

SCVL stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,050. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

