Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
SCVL stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,050. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.
In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
