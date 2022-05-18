Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Declines By 21.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 993,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 944,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

