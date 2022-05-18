Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 26.0%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRUG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DRUG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.