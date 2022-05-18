Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Decreases By 22.7%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHHHF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF remained flat at $$3.51 during trading on Wednesday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

