Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Decreases By 16.2%

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DKSH stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. DKSH has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $86.06.

About DKSH (Get Rating)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.