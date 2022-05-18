Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Decreases By 16.2%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DKSH stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. DKSH has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $86.06.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

