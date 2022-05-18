Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Expands By 31.0%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 859.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

DYNDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

