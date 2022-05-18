Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Declines By 18.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. FFBW has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

