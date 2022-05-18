Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 34.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FDT stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.
