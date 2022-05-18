Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 34.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDT stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.