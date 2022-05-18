Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 25.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FV traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

