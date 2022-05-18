Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 25.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FV traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $51.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.