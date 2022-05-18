Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 19.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

FLUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

