Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expands By 26.6%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 139,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,528. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

