Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Grows By 20.3%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,948,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 411.2 days.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

