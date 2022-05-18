Short Interest in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Expands By 31.6%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 301,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Wednesday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

