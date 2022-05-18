Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rises By 26.0%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 888,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.