Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declines By 19.7%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.