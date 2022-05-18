Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 21.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 70,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,113. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

