Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Rises By 27.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

PFN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,350. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

