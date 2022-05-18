Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Declines By 21.1%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SKYA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,378. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,646,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

