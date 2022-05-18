Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Grows By 24.4%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLFF shares. SEB Equities began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

