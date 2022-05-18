Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Increases By 27.4%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,126. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

