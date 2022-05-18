Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Increases By 27.4%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of TBK stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,126. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.09.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
