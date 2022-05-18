ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.24. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,613. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

