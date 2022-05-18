Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

