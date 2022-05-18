Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading Up ∞

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 633 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.90.

About Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

