Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 27996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

