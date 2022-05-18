Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 27996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.
In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.
